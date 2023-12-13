Are you desperate for a peaceful retreat in the countryside but don't want to travel too far from home? We've got just the place!

Located only minutes from Binghamton in Montrose, Pennsylvania is a cozy cabin that promises a serene escape from the commotion of daily life. With glowing reviews and exceptional amenities, this Airbnb listing offers tranquility that you won't want to miss.

One Airbnb guest, Faith, had a fantastic experience during her stay at this cabin. She praised the host and mentioned that despite arriving late and in an unfamiliar area, Faith was relieved to find the exterior and interior lights on, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. The host had even prepared homemade cookies and a variety of hot beverages, including coffee, hot chocolate, and flavored teas, as a gesture to welcome her guests.

This Airbnb, appropriately called "Cozy Cabin," is designed for both couples and families. This Airbnb highlights the opportunity to connect with nature and the resident-friendly farm animals. From spring to fall, you and your family can enjoy the company of mini goats and chickens - a sure hit with the kids. Spend your days tubing down the creek and taking in the beauty of the surrounding landscape. The perfect picnic spot lies nestled in the trees near the water.

If you're looking for more family-friendly activities, just a mile away, there is a seasonal ice cream parlor and petting zoo. Additionally, you can visit the nearby greenhouse, where you'll find Amish gifts and treasures to bring home as mementos of your stay.

Adjacent to the property is an operational hobby farm, bustling with various animals. Donkeys, pigs, sheep, alpacas, goats, and chickens inhabit this charming space, offering a fascinating and educational experience for both children and adults alike.

The interior of the Airbnb is designed to provide comfort and convenience. The lower level features a cozy living room, a fully equipped kitchen, and a bathroom. Head upstairs to find two inviting bedrooms where you can rest and recharge after a day of exploration and relaxation.

As a guest, you will have exclusive access to the entire house, ensuring privacy and a home-away-from-home experience. Whether you're seeking a peaceful retreat or a fun-filled family adventure, this charming Airbnb offers the perfect blend of relaxation and unique experiences.

Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor