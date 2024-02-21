What Kind of Spring Are Forecasters Predicting for 2024 in New York?

How's your winter going? For those who are not fans of cold and snow, it's been just fine. A lack of significant snowstorms has been a blessing. And that Punxsutawney rodent predicted an early spring, for whatever that means to anyone.

But for those of you who love to ski, snowboard, ice fish, or do any winter outdoor activity, it's not been your season...so far anyway.

So, how will the rest of this winter play out and what kind of spring 2024 can we expect? We checked an article from AccuWeather for a glimpse into what we might expect, emphasizing the word 'might' since we all know how the weather in the Southern Tier of New York and Northeast Pennsylvania can change instantly.

While astronomical spring arrives on March 1, 2024, meteorological Spring begins on on March 19, 2024. AccuWeather notes that the eastern part of the U.S. may experience a stormy pattern from late February to the beginning of March.

As for the second half of March, Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather Veteran Meteorologist and Long-Range Forecaster notes that the eastern U.S. may experience "a warmup in the second half of March across the eastern U.S."

Pastelok adds that there could be some additional chances for snow across the interior Northeast into April, and that would be good news for ski resorts, but the odds for meaningful snow accumulation look to be low after mid-March.

AccuWeather notes that temperatures in the Northeast from March to May look to average one to three degrees warmer. May looks to be high according to the chart for spring tornado risk from Virginia through New Hampshire, including the eastern part of the Southern Tier of New York and Northeast Pennsylvania.

For New York State over February and March, The Almanac website shows mild temperatures through the rest of February, a warmer than usual March (4 degrees above average), and more calls for rain and showers than snow.

But, with our record for unpredictable weather, it could all change. One thing we know, warmer temperatures and longer daylight are in the cards for us soon. And many of us can't wait.

Check out a more detailed spring forecast from AccuWeather, here, and for the 60-day extended New York forecast from the Almanac, click here.

