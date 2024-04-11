I found another home for sale that you will love to browse through. It does not cost you anything to look! That's what I do all the time. But you know, I look for homes for sale that have something different or sp; special about them that makes you wish it was your next home, even if it's out of your price range or have no plans to buy a home anytime soon.

I have not been a fan of older homes (although I do live in a home that is well over 100 years old), but there are many in our community that have been kept up nicely and are a magnificent sight to see.

Read More: Check Out This Fascinating Phenomenon Caught On Video

This particular older home isn't exactly in the Southern Tier, but it is not too far away. Besides, we're just looking and admiring the home, so no matter. This home is located on Geyser Road in the City of Saratoga Springs.

What is so special about this home? The Circa Old Houses website and realtor, Julie Bonacio of Julie & Co. Realty LLC notes: "Owned by the iconic Queen of Saratoga, the late Marylou Whitney, and her husband John Hendrickson, this 120+ acre property embodies the beauty and history of Saratoga Springs going back to the 1700’s when the property served as a stagecoach stop."

Get our free mobile app

This home has four floors, featuring seven bedrooms, and 7.2 bathrooms. The realtor also notes that "The estate has many additional features and buildings to see, including meticulously maintained gardens and landscaping; fountains; root cellar; office building with attached staff quarters and second-floor storage; two single-family ranch homes; a maintenance shop; 2 car detached garage and 9 bay detached garage.

Worth a look? Oh yeah. Salivate over the photos of this beautiful Saratoga Springs home, below.

New York Royalty's Stunning Mansion For Sale Gallery Credit: Circa Old Houses / Julie & Co. Realty LLC

39 Acre Dream Log Home For Sale 39 Acre Dream Log Home For Sale Gallery Credit: Listing by: Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties via Zillow