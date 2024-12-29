New York is Home to 2 of the Most Rare Lakes in the World

What is our obsession with lakes? Maybe the fact that we have so many beautiful lakes throughout Upstate New York and Northeast Pennsylvania. No other state can boast the beauty of our Finger Lakes.

New York State also is home to two of the rarest lakes in the world. Both of them are categorized as Meromictic lakes. You may ask what exactly this is. I asked that same question.

According to an article by Mikerica Tyler on the website Planet Forward, a Meromictic Lake is unique because of its structure and natural ecosystems. Layers of water contained in meromictic do not mix.

For example, two lakes in New York State, just east of Syracuse in Fayetteville - Green Lake, which is the largest of two lakes in Green Lake State Park, along with the smaller Round Lake, the water column is split into three layers.

According to the article in Planet Forward, " The top layer is the freshwater run-off and is where most recreational water activities are being held, the middle layer is occupied by purple sulfur bacteria, and the bottom layer is spring-fed salt water."

The article in Planet Forward notes that these lakes are two of just 36 meromictic lakes in the world, and the larger lake is named Green Lake because of its greenish-blue color. In addition to the color, the lake is home to blue tropical waters, 15,000-year-old freshwater reefs that are 15,000 years old, and features life forms dating back to the Ice Age.

Take a look at the video below from Alex and Sniji on YouTube of Green Lakes State Park in Central New York. The park is worth a visit, and it's just a short drive up Interstate 81 (and a little drive to the east!)

