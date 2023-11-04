Firearms & Narcotics Seized In Binghamton New York During 3 Searches
Three search warrants were executed recently by the members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force and Metro SWAT Teams, resulting in the following.
The first of three search warrants was executed on October 26th, 2023 in Binghamton. According to the Task Force, as a result of the search warrant at 10 Holland Street, Binghamton, Apartment 1, several items were located:
- A loaded .9mm caliber Stoeger brand handgun
- One high-capacity magazine
- 9 millimeter ammunition
- Approximately 175.64 grams (6.2 ounces) of methamphetamine
- Approximately 42 grams (1.5 ounces) of cocaine
- Approximately 45 grams (1.6 ounces) of fentanyl
- $906 of suspects drug proceeds
- Items used for packaging and weighing narcotics
Joshua Milton and Stephanie Nelson were arrested and taken to the Binghamton Police Department. According to the Task Force, the subjects were charged with:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree
- Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree )
- Endangering the Welfare of Child
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force also notes that during their investigation, Milton was wanted for an arrest warrant from Dutchess County, New York Court for:
- 12 counts of Criminal Sale 2 of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree
- 14 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree
- 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd degree.
The second search warrant was executed on Friday, October 27th, 2023, where the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Taskforce located the following at 118 3 Liberty Street in Binghamton:
- Approximately 1.5 ounces of cocaine
- Approximately 1.15 ounces of fentanyl
- $2,554 of the suspect's drug proceeds
- 9mm ammunition
- Items used for cutting, packaging, and weighing narcotics
John Reed and Danielle Mensah were arrested and charged as follows:
Reed -
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree
- Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree
- Obstruction of Governmental 2nd degree
Mensah -
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree
- Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree
The third search warrant was executed on Monday, October 30th, 2023 at 14 Isabell Street Apartment 5-16 in Binghamton by the Metro SWAT Team with assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Binghamton Division of the NY/NJ regional Fugitive Task Force.
The Search warrant turned up the following:
- A Loaded 10mm Caliber Glock brand automatic handgun
- A loaded 9mm caliber Glock brand handgun
- 3 High-capacity magazine
- 9 millimeter, 10 millimeter, and .45 caliber ammunition 5
- 1 soft body armor
Tasheem Scott and a 17-year-old female were arrested and charged as such:
Scott:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
- -Unlawful purchase of body armor
17-year old female:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
- Unlawful purchase of body armor
