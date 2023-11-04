Firearms & Narcotics Seized In Binghamton New York During 3 Searches

Three search warrants were executed recently by the members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force and Metro SWAT Teams, resulting in the following.

The first of three search warrants was executed on October 26th, 2023 in Binghamton. According to the Task Force, as a result of the search warrant at 10 Holland Street, Binghamton, Apartment 1, several items were located:

A loaded .9mm caliber Stoeger brand handgun

One high-capacity magazine

9 millimeter ammunition

Approximately 175.64 grams (6.2 ounces) of methamphetamine

Approximately 42 grams (1.5 ounces) of cocaine

Approximately 45 grams (1.6 ounces) of fentanyl

$906 of suspects drug proceeds

Items used for packaging and weighing narcotics

Firearms Search photo provided by the City of Binghamton Police Department loading...

Joshua Milton and Stephanie Nelson were arrested and taken to the Binghamton Police Department. According to the Task Force, the subjects were charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree )

Endangering the Welfare of Child

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force also notes that during their investigation, Milton was wanted for an arrest warrant from Dutchess County, New York Court for:

12 counts of Criminal Sale 2 of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree

14 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree

1 count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd degree.

The second search warrant was executed on Friday, October 27th, 2023, where the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Taskforce located the following at 118 3 Liberty Street in Binghamton:

Approximately 1.5 ounces of cocaine

Approximately 1.15 ounces of fentanyl

$2,554 of the suspect's drug proceeds

9mm ammunition

Items used for cutting, packaging, and weighing narcotics

Narcotics Search photo provided by the City Of Binghamton Police Department loading...

John Reed and Danielle Mensah were arrested and charged as follows:

Reed -

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree

Obstruction of Governmental 2nd degree

Mensah -

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree

The third search warrant was executed on Monday, October 30th, 2023 at 14 Isabell Street Apartment 5-16 in Binghamton by the Metro SWAT Team with assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Binghamton Division of the NY/NJ regional Fugitive Task Force.

The Search warrant turned up the following:

A Loaded 10mm Caliber Glock brand automatic handgun

A loaded 9mm caliber Glock brand handgun

3 High-capacity magazine

9 millimeter, 10 millimeter, and .45 caliber ammunition 5

1 soft body armor

Firearms photo provided by the City of Binghamton Police Department loading...

Tasheem Scott and a 17-year-old female were arrested and charged as such:

Scott:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

-Unlawful purchase of body armor

17-year old female:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree



Criminal Possession of a Firearm



Unlawful purchase of body armor

