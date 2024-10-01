The Philadelphia Phillies are in the Major League Baseball Postseason for the third straight year. But unlike the last two seasons, the Phillies will not play in the National League Wild Card Round.

The Phillies received a Bye Week until the National League Division Series thanks to their 95-67 record. The 2024 Phillies won the NL East Division crown, something the team has not accomplished in 13 years.

With the 2024 MLB Regular season over, the list of the Best Selling Jerseys has been released and two Phillies All-Stars made the list.

Which Phillies Players Made The List of Top-Selling MLB Jerseys In 2024

The final totals are in for MLB Player Jersey sales for the 2024 season and the Phillies are one of three teams with two players in the top 15 Best Sellers.

First Baseman Bryce Harper has the second best-selling jersey, with only Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani ahead of him on the list. Harper finished the 2024 season with 5th best On-Base Percentage (.373) and the 4th best Slugging Percentage (.525) in the National League.

The second Phillies player who made the list is Shortstop Trea Turner. The three-time All-Star Selection has the 13th Best-Selling MLB Jersey after finishing the 2024 season with the 4th best Batting Average in the National League (.295).

Here is the full list of the Best Selling MLB Player Jerseys for the 2024 season:

1. Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers)

2. Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies)

3. Aaron Judge (New York Yankees)

4. Mookie Betts (Dodgers)

5. Francisco Lindor (New York Mets)

6. Ronald Acuna Jr ( Atlanta Braves)

7. Juan Soto (Yankees)

8. Jose Altuve (Houston Astros)

9. Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres)

10. Nolan Arenado (St. Louis Cardinals)

11. Corey Seager (Texas Rangers)

12. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays)

13. Trea Turner (Phillies)

Looking back on the 2024 MLB Season, we wanted to find out what the best-selling Phillies Jerseys are this year. Did your favorite Players or Jerseys make this list?