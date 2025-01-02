It’s no secret that our Garden State is filled with great places to hang out with friends and family and grab a drink, but two South Jersey bars were named among the county's best 'Div Bars'.

Being recognized as a dive bar is by no means a negative connotation here, it's a place where you feel comfortable, a place that doesn't have to spend big bucks to put a smile on your face, and is generally more a down-to-earth crowd.

A dive bar is often thought of as a place that offers good food and drinks for cheap prices, dated, dark, and dingy decor, neon beer signs, cash-only service, and locals hanging out talking about glory days.

The publication Geek Nexus released an article highlighting the ‘120 Best Dive Bars in America with Great Food.’ To determine these selections, they asked 3,000 adults about their favorite dive bars, when it comes to food, in the country.

One Southern New Jersey 'dive' bar made the list, coming in at No. 67 overall, The Highland Tavern, located at 308 Orlando Ave in Gloucester City.

The Highland Tavern is described as 'Gloucester's best kept secret'.

House-turned-watering hole with a laid-back atmosphere, bar games, and happy-hour bites.

The other New Jersey 'dive' bar to make the list was in Cranford, Ye Olde Rathskeller, which was No. 88 overall.

Here is the full list: How many of these 'dive' bars have you visited?

I have been to No.6 on the list, McSorley's Irish Pub in New York, and The Horse You Came In On in Baltimore which was No. 116 on the list.

