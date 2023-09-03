South Jersey HS Graduates on NFL Rosters for the 2023 Season

After a wild week of Transactions, NFL Rosters and Practice Squads are finally taking shape for the 2023 season. There will be multiple players who are graduates from South Jersey High Schools who will have the chance to play in games this upcoming season.

Here are players who could see playing time this upcoming season (in alphabetical order):

*Abdullah Anderson, Defensive Lineman, Washington Commanders

After graduating from Absegami High School and playing college football at Bucknell University, Anderson has appeared in 26 games over four seasons playing in the NFL. Last season, Abdullah Anderson started eight of the 16 games he appeared in for the Atlanta Falcons, compiling 15 Solo Tackles and One Sack. After spending Training Camp in Washington, he was a part of the first round of cuts earlier this week before being brought back to join the 53-man roster.

*Austin Johnson, Defensive Tackle, Los Angeles Chargers

After graduating from Saint Augustine Prep and playing college football at Penn State University, Johnson was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Tennesse Titans. Austin Johnson has appeared in 99 games over eight seasons for the Titans (four years), New York Giants (two years), and last year with the Chargers. Johnson, who is playing in the second year of a two-year contract, is expected to get significant playing time on the Chargers defensive line this season.

*Bo Melton, Wide Receiver, Green Bay Packers

After graduating from Cedar Creek High School and playing college football at Rutgers University, Melton was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. After spending most of last season on the Seahawks Practice Squad, Melton would be added to the Green Bay Packers Practice Squad on December 27th. Melton was with the Packers for this year's Training Camp and even though he was a part of the first round of roster cuts, he was brought back to Green Bay to be on the practice squad. Melton ran a 4.34-second time in the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

*Isiah Pacheco, Running Back, Kansas City Chiefs

After graduating from Vineland High School and playing college football at Rutgers University, Pacheco was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Isiah Pacheco became the Chiefs' Starting Running Back halfway through his rookie season and compiled 830 Rushing Yards and Five Touchdowns. Pacheco had 76 Rushing Yards and a Rushing Touchdown in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this calendar year and he is expected to continue to be the starting RB for Kansas City for the 2023 season.

Some NFL players from South Jersey High Schools outside of Cape May, Atlantic, and Cumberland Counties include:

*Mike Gesicki, New England Patriots, Tight End who graduated from Southern Regional High School and Penn State University

*Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles, Edge Rusher who graduated from Haddon Heights High School and Temple University

*Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, Running Back who graduated from Salem High School and the University of Wisconsin