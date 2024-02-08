A new wave of Outdoor dining options in South Jersey was originally an opportunity for restaurants to open for business in the aftermath of the COVID-19 Pandemic. But in the last few years, the Jersey Shore has seen many of these outdoor dining and bar areas continue to be popular business ventures and restaurant owners are now investing more resources into better infrastructure.

In Sea Isle City, one popular outdoor dining spot is Paddy’s Green, an extension of O’Donnell’s Pour House. Located on the corner of 39th Street and Landis Avenue, the outdoor dining area and bar will be getting upgrades ahead of the 2024 Summer Season thanks to Sea Isle’s Zoning Board.

Corner of 39th street and Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City, NJ Photo from Google Maps loading...

Owners Pat and Ralph Pasceri, along with their business partner Michael Roberts, have proposed a major facelift for Paddy's Green which received unanimous approval from the Sea Isle City Zoning Board.

The project for the area next to O’Donnell’s Pour House will include the following upgrades:

*Permanent Pavillion Style Structure to replace the tents on Paddy's Green which will also create more space

*Installing a Larger Bathroom and Handicap-Accessible Ramp

*Covered Deck for a new bar area

*New Stage Area for Live Entertainment

*Larger Food Trailer to service customers in Paddy's Green

The owners of O'Donnell's Pour House and Paddy's Green are also the proprietors of The Ocean Drive Bar and Nightclub. Next door to "The OD" is another outdoor dining area and bar called the Sandbar and Grill on 40th Street. Among the other outdoor dining areas in Sea Isle City are the Ludlam Bar and Grill off the corner of JFK Boulevard on Landis Avenue plus Mike's Seafood Dock Restaurant located on Park Road and The Point Sea Isle on 43rd street off the boardwalk.