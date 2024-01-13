What some regarded as the best pizza joint on the Mainland will be making a return for a couple of weekends with a few pop-up sites in the area.

I for one am excited for the opportunity to score a pizza from Bakeria 1010, which was in the Exchange in Linwood, closing Feb 28, 2023.

Bakeria 1010 will have pop up pizza stops at the following locations: Queen Bee Bistro (1/19), Twist Bakery in Linwood (1/20), CJ's Corner Grill in Somers Point (1/26) and at Beach Buns Bakery in Norhtfield (2/4), are going to have Bakeria's pizza.

Here is the message from the owner Michael Fitzick, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, on social media:

I have very exciting news to fill your dreary January soul: Bakeria Pop Ups. You'll see me at the newly reopened Queen Bee Bistro, Twist Bakery in Linwood, CJ's Corner Grill in Somers Point and at Beach Buns Bakery's one year anniversary! These events are likely expected to sell out so message me if you'd like to reserve a pie. These will be preordered pick up events. Come support small businesses support small businesses. On Friday this week I will be with Chef Sal at his newly reopened spot Queen Bee Bistro in Ventnor then with Aaron and friends at Twist in Linwood on Saturday. Chef Sal and I have a Dickel bourbon braised beef pizza special and at Twist I'll be featuring Aaron's buffalo chicken to make, behold, the BUFFALO CHICKEN. All these spots are doing new unique items that brand very well with the Bakeria square. Some are relatively new and some are local institutions so this should be a fun mashup. Message me for any details or to reserve a pie.

Bakeria 1010 does have a location in the in Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia and is all about great pizza, but if you want a pie at one of these pop-ups you're going to have to reserve one!