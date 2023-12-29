For the first time since 2014, the Rutgers Football team won a Bowl Game on Thursday Afternoon, and a South Jersey High School Graduate was one of the players who was key to the Scarlet Knights victory in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) loading...

Inside Yankee Stadium, Rutgers fans were loud and proud watching their Scarlet Knights Football team defeat the University of Miami for the first time in school history. The 31-24 victory is the seventh bowl victory in University Football history as the Rutgers' defense set the tone early on against the Hurricanes offense that was averaging 32.1 Points Per Game this season.

Rutgers wins the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) loading...

In the first quarter, Pleasantville High School Graduate Mohamed Toure had a Sack of Miami Quarterback Jacurri Brown that seemed to stun the Hurricanes Offense. By the end of the Pinstripe Bowl, the crowd at Yankee Stadium got to see the South Jersey athlete compile Two Tackles for Loss along with Four Solo Tackles as the Rutgers' Defense kept the Miami Hurricanes out of rhythm.

Rutgers Linebacker Mohamed Toure (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) loading...

Toure, a semifinalist for the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year, has been an important player for the Rutgers Football Team this season. After missing the 2022 Football season after sustaining a serious injury during Spring Camp, the 6'2" Linebacker was named a Team Captain this year and finished the regular season with the second most tackles of any Rutgers defender this year (85).

Rutgers Mohamed Toure versus Ohio State (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) loading...

Thanks in part to his 3.5 Sacks and 7.5 Tackles for Loss this season, Pro Football Focus rated Toure as the fifth-best Linebacker in the Big Ten this season. Toure has 20.5 Tackles for Loss in his last 34 games played, but Thursday afternoon on the biggest stage of his College Football Career, the young man from Pleasantville showed everyone how good he is.

Pleasantville High School in New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

When he played Football at Pleasantville High School, Mohamed Toure played both offense and defense compiling 855 Rushing Yards as a Running Back. His 10 Rushing Touchdowns in 2018 tied him for the fifth most in the Cape Atlantic League that season.