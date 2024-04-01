The Philadelphia Phillies are debuting a new alternate uniform for the 2024 Major League Baseball Season. The team is hosting a Block Party as part of the uniforms reveal and will wear these new threads every Friday Home Game for the 2023 season.

The Phillies have announced they will debut their new City Connect Uniforms at their New Era Team Store inside Citizens Bank Park on Friday, April 5th. The new City Connect Jersey along with companion City Connect Merchandise will be available to be purchased by fans starting at 10 am.

As part of the Phillies' debut of their 2024 City Connect Jerseys, there will be a Phillies Block Party starting at 3 pm on Citizens Bank Way. The celebration will lead up to the Phils' game versus the Nationals in Washington, DC on Friday Night.

The Phillies Block Party on Friday, April 5th will feature:

*Opportunities for fans to take photos with the 2008 World Series and 2022 National League Championship Trophies.

*Phillies alumni who will be making appearances during the afternoon will include 2008 World Series champion Shane Victorino along with 1993 National League Champions Mickey Morandini, Milt Thompson, and Larry Andersen

*There will be food trucks and sponsor sampling, a Speed Pitch, plus performances by the Phillies DJs such as DJ Hollywood, DJ HBK, and DJ N9NE.

*Also appearances by the Phillie Phanatic and Phillies Ballgirls will be on-site for the Phillies Block Party.

The on-field debut of the Phillies' new City Connect Uniforms will be Friday, April 12th at Citizens Bank Party versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. After the game, DJ Jazzy Jeff will be performing at the Pass and Stow Phillies postgame party.

Nine MLB teams will debut their new Nike MLB City Connect Uniforms during the 2024 MLB season. Similar to the NBA's City Connect Uniforms, the Baseball Jerseys are made to connect with the tradition and history of the city in which that team plays. There are some reported leaks about what the new Alternate Uniforms will look like and many fans will not be happy that there is no red in the color scheme.

Here Are The MLB Teams Debuting Nike MLB City Connect Jerseys for the 2024 season:

*Philadelphia Phillies

*New York Mets

*Los Angeles Dodgers

*St. Louis Cardinals

*Cleveland Guardians

*Detroit Tigers

*Minnesota Twins

*Tampa Bat Rays

*Toronto Blue Jays

