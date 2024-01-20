New Jersey Sets New Sports Gambling Revenue Records In 2023

When the state of New York legalized Sports Betting, many of their residents who would travel to New Jersey to place wagers on their favorite games stopped bringing their money to the Garden State. Starting in May 2022, New Jersey had 10 consecutive months of Sports Betting Revenue declines compared to the previous year. But there was a major bounce back for the final months of 2023 to set a new record for the Garden State with Sports Betting.

Photo from Canva Photo from Canva loading...

New Jersey saw three of the five highest Sportsbook Revenue Months in the state's history in the 2023 Calendar Year. Here is the list of the top five highest revenue months for Sportsbooks in New Jersey:

1. November 2021: $114,788,726

2. September 2023: $111,145,385

3. December 2023: $109,516,484

4. September 2022: $97,981,122

5. August 2023: $96,041,019

NJ Garden State neon lights Photo from canva loading...

Thanks to the strong finish to 2023, New Jersey had over One Billion in Sports Gambling Revenue in one year for the first time ever. With over $1.01 Billion of Revenue generated by Sportsbooks, the state of New Jersey had a total of $5.778 billion in Gross Gaming Revenue with almost 20 percent contributing thanks to sports betting.

Photo from canva Photo from canva loading...

As you can see from the above top five list, a huge amount of New Jersey's Sports Gambling Revenue is generated around Football season. Sports fans seem to have a lot of money to spend during the holiday months on Football games, maybe they should be using some of that money for Christmas Gifts.

Photo from Canva Photo from Canva loading...

If you are a diehard sports fan, I'm sure you can guess what month outside of Football season generates the most Sports Betting Revenue: In March is the NCAA Tournament and New Jersey has seen big numbers that month as well.

*March 2023: $93,039,999

*March 2022: $66,404,370

*March 2021: $60,624,773