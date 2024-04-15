While the politicos debate about the state of New Jersey's economy, the numbers show that The Garden State has a wide range of income groups. Even though New Jersey's average Household Income is $92,374 per year, the Atlantic County Median Household Income is much less at $66,473 per year.

With the growing income gaps in the United States, it is more expensive than ever to reach Middle-Class Income Status in New Jersey. So it's no surprise that two of the richest men in the world also live in The Garden State.

Who Are The Richest Men In New Jersey

According to Forbes, there are 2,781 Billionaires in the world in 2024 and 813 of those Billionaires live in the United States. On the Forbes List of Richest People In The World, these are the two New Jerseyians who landed on the prestigious Forbes 400 richest people:

*Rocco Commisso, a resident of Saddle River, New Jersey, is the founder and CEO of Mediacom. A Cable Television Provider, Commisso's Mediacom is available in 22 states, mostly in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States. As of April 2024, the 74-year-old Commisso has a net worth is 8 Billion Dollars.

*John Overdeck, a resident of Millburn, New Jersey, is the co-founder of Two Sigma. A quantitative investing information gathering and securities prediction service, Two Sigma manages $60 billion in assets. Overdeck, 54 years old, has a net worth of $7.3 Billion as of April 2024.

One of the world's newest Billionaires is frequent South Jersey Vacationer Taylor Swift, whose Net Worth is now 1.1 Billion Dollars thanks to her earnings from her Eras Tour. But Swift is in the same boat as Overdeck and Commisso, as their financial worth pales in comparison to the top tier of Forbes Richest People In The World.

Here are the Top Ten Richest People In The World

1. Bernard Arnault & family, Net Worth $233 Billion (owner of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands)

2. Elon Musk, Net Worth $195 Billion (owner of Tesla and SpaceX)

3. Jeff Bezos, Net Worth $194 Billion (owner of Amazon)

4. Mark Zuckerberg, Net Worth $177 Billion (owner of Facebook)

5. Larry Ellison, Net worth $141 Billion (cofounder of Oracle)

6. Warren Buffett, Net Worth $133 Billion (owner/founder of Berkshire Hathaway)

7. Bill Gates, Net Worth $128 Billion (founder of Microsoft)

8. Steve Ballmer, Net Worth $121 Billion (former CEO of Microsoft, owner of Los Angeles Clippers)

9. Mukesh Ambani, Net Worth $116 Billion (Chairman And Managing Director of Reliance Industries)

10. Larry Page, Net Worth $114 Billion (Controlling Shareholder of Alphabet, parent company of Google)

Just because you do not have a Net Worth valued in the billions of dollars, maybe you have saved enough money for retirement that you can live comfortably. Here are some areas of New Jersey recommended for retirees to move to in The Garden State:

LOOK: Best counties to retire to in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in New Jersey using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker