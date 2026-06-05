Hard to believe, but the summer concert season is about to begin.

There are some good shows coming to Atlantic City with a great summer concert lineup to remember, with five incredible shows to kick off the 2026 season.

This is shaping up to be an epic summer of shows!

We have seen so many great shows in the area, with many incredible shows over the last several years.

I recently got to see Lenny Kravitz, Collective Soul, Bush, Live, Soul Asylum, and Our Lady Peace at the end of 2025 and the winter and spring of 2026.

Collective Soul performs at Ovation Hall in Atlantic City Mike Gill / TSM loading...

The list of concerts coming to Atlantic City this summer is also impressive, and there are great comedy shows and other entertaining options.

Let's take a look at some of my favorite shows coming to Atlantic City this summer.

The Ultimate Atlantic City Summer Concert Guide for 2026

July 18: 311 & Dirty Heads | Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino

311 will bring Down, All Mixed Up, Amber, "Beautiful Disaster, Creatures (For a While), Come Original, and their cover of The Cure's Love Song. While Dirty Heads will bring Lay Me Down and the feel-good anthem Vacation.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

July 19: The Used | Borgata Event Center

Get ready for The Taste of Ink, Take it Away, Blue and Yellow, Buried Myself Alive, and All That I've Got

Jason Koerner, Getty Images Jason Koerner, Getty Images loading...

July 31: Men at Work & Toad the Wet Sprocket | Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Get ready for All I Want, Walk on the Ocean, Fall Down, Something's Always Wrong, Good Intentions from Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Down Under and "Who Can It Be Now? from Men at Work

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Aug 1: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors | Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City

This will be a night of hits, with Run-Around, Hook, But Anyway, Allison Road, Hey Jealousy, Found Out About You, Two Princes, Little Miss Can't Be Wrong, and Jimmy Olsen Blues from three great bands from the 1990's.

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Aug 29: Collective Soul | Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino

With hits like "Shine," “December,” “The World I Know,” and “Where the River Flows,” this show is a must-see for fans of 90's alternative rock.

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