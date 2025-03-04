Major 2025 NJ festival lineup includes huge music, comedy acts

🎤 North 2 Shore festival returns for a third year

NEWARK — The statewide festival that brings big shows to New Jersey returns in 2025 and will feature performances from major comedians and big musical acts.

North to Shore is back this summer from June 14 to 29 with performances in three major New Jersey cities: Asbury Park, Atlantic City and Newark.

The Stone Pony (North to Shore festival)

There will be events within events this year.

On June 20, the Hot 97 Summer Jam will take over the Prudential Center. That lineup has not yet been announced. And on June 28, LL Cool J's Rock the Bells festival will have its turn.

Other major music acts announced on Tuesday were Third Eye Blind on June 20, Motion City Soundtrack on June 21, and the Stone Temple Pilots on June 26.

Tina Fey, left, and Amy Poehler, holding their Creative Arts Emmy awards

Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will bring their Restless Leg Tour to the Prudential Center on June 22.

Then, Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson will share the stage at the Prudential on June 27.

Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, Pete Davidson (North to Shore festival)

Unlike last year when events were grouped together, the shows this year will be spread across each city.

Gov. Phil Murphy, First Lady Tammy Murphy, and other officials announced the full lineup at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Tuesday morning.

Gov. Murphy and Tammy Murphy at NJPAC's Prudential Hall on March 13, 2023

Ticket presale begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. The presale code, appropriately, is JERSEY.

According to its website, the North to Shore festival has drawn more than 500,000 people who spent over $25 million on 650 shows since it began in 2023.

