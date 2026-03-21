A Ventnor Bagel shop has announced it will not reopen for the summer of 2026.

A Short Tenure on Ventnor Avenue

Kismet Bagels, which replaced Water Dog Smokehouse at 7319 Ventnor Avenue in May of 2025, lasted just one season before announcing it was closing its doors.

The Philadelphia based bagel shop served fresh bagels, schmears, fish, and breakfast sandwiches.

"Shedding Distractions": Why Kismet is Moving On

They made the announcement in a social media video post.

Some news about Ventnor on our morning walk. It was an honor to open a store in Ventnor last summer where we met as kids, and have gone with our families for our entire lives. Unfortunately, it was not what we expected In many ways, and ultimately distracted us far too much from the rest of Kismet, which we cannot repeat this year. We made the difficult decision to get out of the lease and will not be reopening the Ventnor location. We truly, truly appreciate the support from everyone down there, and we know this isn’t goodbye. IN FACT: We will be at the Ventnor, Somers Point and Brigantine Farmers Markets this summer, so you’ll be able to get Kismet down there. We have a ton of exciting plans to share soon for 2026 - this is ultimately a positive for all that Kismet can and will be. It’s important to shed the distractions and focus on what we do best - so let’s get after it! As always - ✌️❤️, J&A

Where to Find Kismet Bagels This Summer

The good news is, as the couple announced, if you became a fan of the bagel shop during their short tenure, they will be at the Ventnor, Somers Point and Brigantine Farmers Markets this summer.