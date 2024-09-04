How you can help these struggling Freehold, NJ teachers and students

Teachers and students at Laura Donovan Elementary School in Freehold need your help.

As if it wasn’t heard enough to be an educator in New Jersey, these poor people really got the short end of the stick.

It came out last week that due to mold found in the wood panels over the summer, students and teachers at Laura Donovan Elementary School will have to go to different schools for at least a few months of the school year.

Laura Donovan School in Freehold Township

While we know this is disappointing for our Donovan families, the goals remain to keep students safe and to minimize disruption to the schedules of our families," Superintendent Dickstein wrote. "We are fortunate that we can temporarily reorganize and reallocate classrooms to ensure the students begin the school year on time.

According to the district, this is how the students will be spread out.

Temporary locations for Laura Donovan School students

To be totally upfront, this story hit close to home (literally) for me because this was where I attended school for first through fifth grade.

I know firsthand how great and caring the teachers at Laura Donovan can be, even though I haven’t been there for decades.

Laura Donovan School in Freehold Township

In order to keep the first few months of the school year as smooth as possible, teachers have created wishlists of supplies needed.

If there’s any way you can help out these teachers, please do. They’re shaping the future of the Garden State and we can’t thank them enough!

You can find the Laura Donovan School teachers’ wish lists on this Google doc.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.