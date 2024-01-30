Kelsey Grammer Is Returning To Atlantic City, New Jersey In March

The last 12 months have been busy for Kelsey Grammer with numerous appearances in Atlantic City and his new Frasier show debuting on Paramount Plus. The winner of Golden Globes and Primetime Emmys will return to Atlantic City in a big way this upcoming March.

The Atlantic City Saint Patrick's Day Parade this year will be held on Saturday, March 9th and organizers have announced that Kelsey Grammer will be one of the two Grand Marshalls for this year's festivities. The first Grand Marshall announced by the parade organizers is Steve Troiano, the proprietor of Maynard's in Margate, whose father, "Big Al" Troiano, was the parade's Grand Marshall in 1998.

The actor famous for his roles on TV Shows such as Cheers and Frasier has served as the Grand Marshall for Atlantic City's Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade this past December. Grammer was also a part of Resort Casino Hotel's Opening of the Sea Ceremony and Beach Ball Drop on the Atlantic City Boardwalk to kick off the 2023 Memorial Day Weekend.

In a town with a long history of big celebrities coming to town, Kelsey Grammer has been a frequent visitor to Atlantic City in recent years. The actor who spent part of his childhood in Woodbridge, New Jersey has made appearances at many Atlantic City Bars as part of his promotion of his Faith American Brewing Company on tap at local establishments.

Actor Kelsey Grammer famous for his character on Fraiser and Cheers Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images loading...

Aside from reviving his famous character Dr. Frasier Crane for the Paramount Plus show, Grammer has not slowed down his acting work. The new action film Wanted Man starring Dolph Lundgren alongside Kelsey Grammer was released in Select Theaters on January 17th. Also, Grammer reprised his role as Dr. Hank McCoy from the 2006 movie X-Men: The Last Stand in a surprise Post-Credit Scene for Marvel Studio's last film The Marvels which was released in theaters in November 2023.

