Its almost time for March Madness, but locally we are at the stage of the season where they are playing some high school and middle school playoff games.

There was a March Madness feel in a local game on Sunday night, when Haddonfield seventh grader Sara Guveiyian wished a game-winning buzzer-beater from beyond halfcourt with the score tied in overtime on Sunday night to win the game.

Guveiyian shot gave Haddonfield a 40-37 victory over Washington Township in the final four of the 7th and 8th-grade girls division of the ICBL Girls Basketball League in South Jersey -- sending the Haddonfield Bulldawgs to the Championship game that will take place next Sunday.

The game-winning shot, sent fans into a frenzy and caught the attention of SportsCenter, cracking the Top 10 plays of the night.

Its not the first time a local player has made the SportsCenter Top 10, Atlantic City wide receiver wide receiver Sah’nye Degraffenreidt made a SportsCenter Top 10 highlight, coming in at No. 4 with a one-handed leaping catch over a Holy Spirit Spartans defender for a 32-yard gain during the 94th edition of the Thanksgiving day rivalry in 2022.