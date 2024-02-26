Haddonfield, NJ, Seventh Grader Makes ESPN SportsCenter Top 10
Its almost time for March Madness, but locally we are at the stage of the season where they are playing some high school and middle school playoff games.
There was a March Madness feel in a local game on Sunday night, when Haddonfield seventh grader Sara Guveiyian wished a game-winning buzzer-beater from beyond halfcourt with the score tied in overtime on Sunday night to win the game.
Guveiyian shot gave Haddonfield a 40-37 victory over Washington Township in the final four of the 7th and 8th-grade girls division of the ICBL Girls Basketball League in South Jersey -- sending the Haddonfield Bulldawgs to the Championship game that will take place next Sunday.
The game-winning shot, sent fans into a frenzy and caught the attention of SportsCenter, cracking the Top 10 plays of the night.
Its not the first time a local player has made the SportsCenter Top 10, Atlantic City wide receiver wide receiver Sah’nye Degraffenreidt made a SportsCenter Top 10 highlight, coming in at No. 4 with a one-handed leaping catch over a Holy Spirit Spartans defender for a 32-yard gain during the 94th edition of the Thanksgiving day rivalry in 2022.