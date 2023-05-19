Fake money spree: NJ man spent thousands in counterfeit cash, feds say

💵 NJ man accused of using fake cash at several stores

💵 A federal jury in PA has indicted the Mercer County resident

A 35-year-old Mercer County man has been accused of spending nearly $2,600 in phony cash at several stores in Pennsylvania last year.

Brandon Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of passing counterfeit federal reserve notes, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The indictment said that the spree started on April 20, 2022, when Williams and an unidentified female co-conspirator spent $1,400 in counterfeit bills at a Michaels store in Dickson City.

The duo then used $750 in counterfeit bills at a CVS Pharmacy in Scranton, Karam said.

Three days later, Williams spent $280 in counterfeit bills at a Walmart store in Montoursville, followed by $160 in counterfeit bills at a Weis Market in the same town.

Williams then tried using his fake cash at a Dollar Tree in Bloomsburg, but was unsuccessful, according to federal prosecutors.

If convicted, Williams faces up to 20 years in prison on each count of passing counterfeit federal reserve notes, as well as a hefty fine.

Federal prosecutors were unclear on Williams' NJ hometown, as of Friday.

