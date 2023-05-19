NJ man charged with carjacking customer at Home Depot

ABSECON – A man sitting in his vehicle at a Home Depot store fought off a partially successful carjacker Wednesday afternoon.

Absecon police said the driver got into a fight with Trent L. Heinrichs, 19, of Manahawkin, after he got inside the vehicle parked at the store on Route 30 in Absecon.

Henrichs assaulted the driver and was able to momentarily take control of the vehicle before officers arrived.

Henrichs was charged and was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The driver suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Top 20 lowest property tax towns in NJ in 2022 In descending order, these 20 towns had the lowest average property tax bills in 2022.

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes