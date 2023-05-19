NJ man charged with carjacking customer at Home Depot
ABSECON – A man sitting in his vehicle at a Home Depot store fought off a partially successful carjacker Wednesday afternoon.
Absecon police said the driver got into a fight with Trent L. Heinrichs, 19, of Manahawkin, after he got inside the vehicle parked at the store on Route 30 in Absecon.
Henrichs assaulted the driver and was able to momentarily take control of the vehicle before officers arrived.
Henrichs was charged and was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
The driver suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
