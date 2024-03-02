We have all seen enough conspiracy movies (3 Days Of The Condor, Enemy of The State, Minority Report, etc) to have a natural apprehension when the government does anything out of the ordinary. All of us are simultaneously annoyed when we have been watching TV or listening to the radio when the EAS Test abruptly comes on.

Remember in October of 2023 was the convergence of annoyance and suspicion when the United States Government sent out a Wireless Emergency Alert Test to every cell phone. You may have tried to block out the memory, but that annoying tone coming over our smartphones along with that message taking over our screens is something that I will never forget.

Whether you are someone who believes the government has too much latitude and access to US Citizens' privacy after the 9/11 Terror Attacks or you have seen too many Science Fiction movies where technology ruins people's lives, the idea of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) or any government agency taking over your devices is either exasperating or scary.

Less than a year after FEMA tested the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) System, there may be another test or "invasion of privacy" (depending on who you ask). According to Pennsylvania news outlet PennLive, the government agency has informed their reporters to not rule out another test for 2024.

So why would FEMA need to send out another test after just taking over everyone's phone for the same test on October 4th, 2023? Well, they are still "analyzing" the data and the government plans to release a "full report" of the results of these alert system tests in the next few months.

After FEMA has fully reviewed the data from the tests, they will release the reports of what they found to the Public. After that, the government agency will determine if they need to issue another nationwide test of the alert systems.

So, citizens of New Jersey, you may experience the government take over your devices again this year in order to test their Alert System. You could be streaming your favorite show, watching an afternoon baseball game, or talking on the phone to your family when out of nowhere, that awful sound will be like a blunt instrument to your senses and you will renew your resentment of the Government Intrusion.