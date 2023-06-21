NJ teen charged with carjacking SUV and dumping baby on street

🔴 The carjacking started in Jersey City and ended in Newark

🔴 The driver was ordered out of her SUV with a baby left inside

🔴 The driver, a teen, was taken into custody in Newark

A 16-year-old was charged after carjacking a woman and leaving her infant on a Jersey City street Friday afternoon, according to police.

A woman driving on Montgomery Street in Jersey City with her 5-month-old son was ordered out of the SUV by the teen, according to RLS Metro Breaking News.

The baby was found on Washington Street with several minor scrapes, according to RLS.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said an officer spotted the SUV speeding on Chadwick Avenue near Clinton Avenue. The teen sped up and got onto Route 78 westbound. He was caught at Exit 55 (Hillside, Irvington).

The teen was charged with carjacking, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.

