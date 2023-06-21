29 years later, man sentenced for brutally killing ex in front of young kids

A man who admitted to brutally killing his ex-girlfriend in Buena 29 years ago has finally been sentenced.

On Monday, after an unsuccessful attempt to withdraw his guilty plea, 53-year-old Francisco Martinez was sentenced to 20 years in state prison in connection to the death of Patricia Boney.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, on Feb. 25, 1994, Martinez went to 111 N. Harding Highway in Buena Borough to confront Boney who had moved on from him and had no desire to reunite.

There, Martinez stabbed her over 17 times in front of their 1-year-old child while she was in her bed. Boney's 9 and 11-year-old children found her and called 911.

Responding officers spoke to her and she identified Martinez as her killer before she died.

An autopsy that was performed later that day noted multiple defensive wounds on her arms and hands as well as a four-and-a-half-inch wound that penetrated her heart.

Authorities say Martinez quickly fled the scene in Boney's Camaro, which was found several days later in Houston, Texas.

It is believed that he crossed the border into Mexico where he successfully hid under an assumed identity for over 25 years.

Ultimately, detectives from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's and Sheriff's Offices, in conjunction with authorities in Mexico, located Martinez living and working in the Sinaloa region.

Utilizing all diplomatic channels available, Martinez was extradited from Mexico to New Jersey last year to answer for the charges.

On March 30, Martinez pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter as part of a plea deal.

