A posh romantic NJ resort that doesn’t feel like NJ at all

If you’ve never heard of the Reeds at Shelter Haven, it’s time to start looking into it. This is one of the most beautiful resorts in the world.

It’s rare that a resort in New Jersey has the accolades that this one does, but a quick Google search will show you how special it is.

Located in Stone Harbor, The Reeds at Shelter Haven was voted No. 1 World’s Best Resort Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic by Travel + Leisure for 2022 and one of Condé Nast Traveler “World’s Best Hotels” for the fourth year in a row and New Jersey’s Best Hotel in 2020.

And the culinary star of the resort is its amazing and luxurious restaurant, Sax at The Reeds. When Readers Digest put together a list of the most romantic restaurant in every state in the country, Sax easily won the top spot for New Jersey.

The luxury of the resort is reflected in the beauty of the dining experience at Sax. Sax at The Reeds and you can get an idea of the stunning ambiance you’ll find there.

There are 58 stunningly designed suites at The Reeds at Shelter Haven and they all take inspiration from their beautiful coastal location and with the most beautifully furnished rooms you’ll find at a resort.

Also, for relaxation, The Salt Spa at The Reeds rivals just about any spot at the northeast with every spa (or beautifying) treatment you could ever think of.

The reeds at Shelter Haven is a place to go for a very special occasion like an important birthday or anniversary. But if you’re looking for just a weekend of romance in a beautiful location that you don’t have to fly off to, this is the one.

