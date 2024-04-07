Fans of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shop Steve's Prince of Steaks will get to enjoy them down the shore in Wildwood later this month.

Starting April 20th, Steve's Prince of steaks, which has been serving Philadelphia for 40 years, will be bringing a taste of Philadelphia to the Wildwoods at 2701 New Jersey Ave.

We'll see if Steve's Prince of Steaks ends up making the list of the best cheesesteaks in South Jersey at some point, which just came out and you can see here.

It will be the fourth location for the cheesesteak shop, and will be moving into the building that was previously occupied by Classic Sandwiches.

Steve's slogan is "One bite and you'll be a loyal subject for life", which is similar to Dave Portnoy from Barstool, who does pizza reviews on his famous "One Bite" app.

Portnoy did a cheesesteak review on Steve's Prince of Steaks in Philadelphia, which you can see below.

He was impressed with the cheesesteak, which he got with American cheese and fried onions, giving it a 7.8 out of 10.

Steve's has had a presence in Wildwood with a food truck at various events around the “Doo Wop” capital.

