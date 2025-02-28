In late January, a longtime area restaurant, Orchid's, announced it was closing its doors for good.

The restaurant served the Egg Harbor City, Galloway, and surrounding communities for over 21 years but announced it was retiring on social media.

After twenty-one years of Orchid's—and a restaurant career spanning more than double that—owner-chef PS is retiring and Orchid's is closing. Our last day of business was last week. Over our two decades here, we have so enjoyed serving up delicious Thai food and witnessing the smiles that come along with it, and of course developing relationships with so many of you. We will miss that.

The restaurant was located at 269 W White Horse Pike in the Pomona town center, which will now have a new occupant, which will also be a restaurant serving breakfast and lunch.

All Fresco appears to be the name of the new spot, which has yet to announce an opening day or post a menu, but it will be a welcome addition to the Pomona Town Center.

The shopping plaza is also home to Reeses pharmacy, a massage place, Galloway liquor store, the post office, a pizzeria, a dry cleaner, a laundromat, a smoke and tobacco shop, Chinese restaurant, nail salon, and Red Tag appliance store.