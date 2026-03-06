For anyone who has lived in a small town like the Coastal Communities at the Jersey Shore, the year-round residents have places they visit like clockwork. Even the seasonal businesses are still part of the town's identity.

I remember when I used to live in Sea Isle City, and later Ocean City, how there were businesses that were part of the core of those shore towns. Essentials like Welshies on Landis Avenue for Sea Isle City and Ward's Pastry on Asbury Avenue in Ocean City were must-visit spots for decades. But without them, there is a void in those communities.

Now a popular South Jersey seasonal business has announced they will not re-open for the 2026 Summer Season

For over 75 years, Dot's Pastry Shop has been a staple of the Ocean City community. Located on Asbury Avenue near 32nd Street, the beloved bakery next to Berger Realty was a go-to spot for both Ocean City year-round residents and South Jersey vacationers for decades.

But for 2026, there will be a void in Ocean City after the family released an announcement on social media that they have decided not to reopen this year:

"Good morning, Ocean City. We’ve been honored being part of so many of your treasured memories on this beautiful island. Growing up working next to my dad in Pittsburgh, moving to Ocean City in 1985, marrying the love of my life in 2001, raising our amazing daughters, all precious memories for me. We love our town.

This summer, Dot’s will be closed. We’re not saying this is permanent. This year, our family is taking quality time to be together over the summer. We wish you all the same. Thank you for supporting us. God Bless."

The silver lining for fans of Dot's Pastry Shop is that the owners are not saying the business is permanently closed. Hopefully they get to enjoy the "year off" in 2026, and will have the batteries recharged for the 2027 summer season.

Speaking of businesses that are permanently closed, here is a list of the beloved spots in Ocean City's southern neighbors that are no longer there in Sea Isle City: