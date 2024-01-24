The Battle at the Beach high school football event has become a staple in Ocean City, kicking off the high school football season the past three seasons.

It now appears that it will be moving from "America's greatest family resort" to "The World's Famous Playground" for the 2024 season.

The event is moving to Atlantic City High School and will be held on Friday Aug 28-Sunday Sept 1 this season. which is Labor Day weekend, a weekend that has been used to host Philadelphia Catholic League games at the facility for decades.

The NJSIAA decides when the high school football season starts, and has Week 0 starting on Labor Day Weekend this season, causing a conflict.

The event which has featured showcase events, along with games with local interest has become the signature event of the high school football season locally. We have seen former Thanksgiving games being played at this event like Mainland vs EHT and Ocean City vs Pleasantville.

Last season a game from Carey Stadium in Ocean City was aired on ESPN between IMG Academy and St. Joseph's Prep, and all the games are carried via YouTube on Prime Events.

This season's schedule has games feature local teams like Millville against Holy Spirit, Mainland will face Camden, Oakcrest takes on Willingboro and more. There are other high profile games that are already on this years schedule.

Atlantic City probably offers more parking that Ocean City, which fills up during the nd of summer. Both venues have plenty of seating and great skylines.