4 Atlantic, 3 Cape May County towns among those in N.J. with the oldest residents

What is the oldest towns in Atlantic and Cape May county?

Well its Weymouth Township of course according to the most recent Census data.

The small Atlantic County town with a Mays Landing zip code has the oldest residents in the entire state of New Jersey with a median age of 64.8 years of age.

As far as the oldest town in Cape May County, that would be Wildwood Crest with a median age of 63 years old among its 3,104 residents, ranking as the No. 3 oldest town in the state.

Get our free mobile app

Overall, seven towns in Atlantic and Cape May county ranked in the Top 20 in the state.

Here is the full list of Atlantic County towns and here is the full list of Cape May County towns.

Here is a look at the New Jersey towns with populations of more than 2,500 residents that have the oldest median ages in the state.

There are seven towns in the area that are some of the oldest in the state.

16. Ventnor City, Atlantic County

Median Age: 55.8

Population: 9,285

12. Ocean City, Cape May County

Median Age: 56.9

Population: 11,260

11. Brigantine, Atlantic County

Median Age: 57.6

Population: 7,784

9. (tie) Margate City, Atlantic County

Median Age: 57.9

Population: 5,331

4. North Wildwood, Cape May County

Median Age: 62.9

Population: 3,639

3. Wildwood Crest, Cape May County

Median Age: 63

Population: 3,104

1. Weymouth Township, Atlantic County

Median Age: 64.8

Population: 2,640

You can look at the full rankings here.

Source: NJ.com