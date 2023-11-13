You gotta just believe that if you're IN it you can WIN it, because someone walked into a Burlington County, New Jersey liquor store and bought a lottery ticket and is now more than $600,000 richer!



That is LIFE CHANGING money! And this windfall wasn't even as a result of playing Powerball or Mega Millions.

This profitable ticket was for Jersey Cash 5 and matched all white balls drawn on Saturday, November 11th, according to NJ Lottery, earning the ticketholder $693,032! Unbelievable?!

via GIPHY

The November 11, 2023 Jersey Cash 5 winning numbers were: 12, 26, 27, 28, and 39, and the XTRA number was 03.

The jackpot winning ticket was reportedly sold at Traino's Wine & Spirits at Church Road and N. Maple Ave. in Marlton (next to Dunkin').

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I've been in that liquor store numerous times just this year alone!

Congratulations to the winner and to Traino's who will likely receive a bonus from the New Jersey Lottery for selling the winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket.

Get our free mobile app

If you're hoping to win the lottery, the next Jersey Cash 5 drawing is tonight worth an estimated $142,000. The next Powerball jackpot is also up for grabs tonight and is valued at approximately $235 million. Mega Millions is at about $245M with the next drawing taking place tomorrow night, according to NJ Lottery.

Top 30 school districts in NJ spending the most per pupil These are the most expensive school districts in the state of New Jersey. Based on 2022-23 school year budget and enrollment figures, these are the districts spending the most per student. We only included districts with at least the state average enrollment of about 2,000 students. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5