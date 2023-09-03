One of NJ’s best mini golf courses is at this boardwalk

Summer is almost over in New Jersey. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still take some trips to the beach or boardwalk.

This upcoming week is set to be a hot one and we’re going to get one final hoorah of that summer weather.

Take a trip down to Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach where you’ll find Castaway Cove, a mini golf course on the boardwalk.

Right away you’ll find that the course is going to be a good one because there are two courses you can play: Shipwreck Bay or Crows Nest.

Shipwreck Bay stays along the ground level of the boardwalk. It has a lot of holes that go around the perimeter of the property. There’s a really nice design of some tricky holes and good layouts.

Crows Nest takes you up to a second floor right away. Fitting right? And you play mostly up in the air on holes that are on the second floor.

Again, the layout on this course is really nice as well and has some fun holes with a lot of windmills and things of the like in the middle. It’s definitely a challenging course.

Once you’re done there are a few good ice cream spots not too far from the course where you can go and enjoy while sitting on a boardwalk bench. It'll be the perfect way to end summer. You can enjoy the beach too while you're there. Take advantage of the last few weeks of summer. Enjoy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

