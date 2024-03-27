A 16-year-old girl who was tragically killed in an accident near Deptford Mall last week has been identified.

2-Car Accident Near Deptford Mall in NJ Claims the Life of Teenage Girl

Deptford Center Road at Route 41 Deptford NJ

The accident happened Friday night just after 8 p.m. at Deptford Center Road and Route 41. Three people were involved. There were two teenagers riding in one car, and a 27-year-old woman in the other.

Two of the three people involved in the crash were injured, but a 16-year-old girl lost her life.

Teen Victim of Fatal Crash in Deptford, NJ Identified

Washington Twp High School NJ

16-year-old Sophia Bennett, a sophomore student at Washington Township High School, died at the scene, 6abc.com reports.

Bennett was reportedly a student athlete WTHS where she excelled in softball and swim.

Washington Township High School announced the heartbreaking news in a statement that reads, in part, "It is with heavy hearts that we come together to share the news of the passing of one of our beloved students, Sophia Bennett. It is a moment of profound sadness and loss for our entire Washington Township community."

The WTHS letter goes on to call Sophia 'a vibrant member of our community'.

St. Charles Borromeo Church Washington Twp NJ

Funeral services for Sophia Bennett will reportedly be on Monday, April 1st, 6abc.com reports. According to Egizi Funeral Home in Turnersville, a viewing take place Monday 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church in Washington Twp. followed by a mass. Bennett will be taken to her final resting place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Chews Landing.

I can't even believe I had to just type that out. It's so devastating and such a loss. Sophia was so young with so much potential. My heart breaks for her family and friends.

GoFundMe Established for Washington Township, NJ High School Student Sophia Bennett

Sophia Bennett GoFundMe

The Sophia Bennett Memorial Fund has been set up by her best friend Adam Trewin on behalf of The Bennett Family in order to raise donations for her funeral. At present, it's already received more than $22,000.

