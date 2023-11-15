Love fall and winter and the festive activities that come with the seasons? You can't miss the return of this outdoor wonderland in Egg Harbor City.



Renault Winery & Resort has brought back its 'Vintner Wonderland' and it's totally worth bundling up for! I've secretly been counting the days until it reopened, lol.

Never been? It makes for a great cooler-weather day or night date with friends, family, or your significant other. It's completely magical.

RENAULT WINERY Vintner Wonderland Michael Mielcarz courtesy Renault Winery & Resort loading...

'Flight On Ice' outdoor ice skating rink will return, along with Renault's centerpiece Barrel Tree with a lighting ceremony, Vintner Village pop-up shops, craft cocktails at the outdoor Village Bar, and HEATED IGLOOS!

Get our free mobile app

I do love me some cider. Spiked during the fall and winter? Don't mind if I do!

Pair that with holiday-themed tractor rides and other family-friendly offerings, like Storytime with Santa, and you've got the perfect fall or winter day/night to look forward to!

'Vintner Wonderland' begins is now open. Renault Winery & Resort is located at 72 Bremen Ave. in Egg Harbor City, NJ.

Holiday Classics At Risk To Be Cancelled