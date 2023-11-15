‘Vintner Wonderland’ Returns for Another Holiday Season in Egg Harbor City, NJ
Love fall and winter and the festive activities that come with the seasons? You can't miss the return of this outdoor wonderland in Egg Harbor City.
Renault Winery & Resort has brought back its 'Vintner Wonderland' and it's totally worth bundling up for! I've secretly been counting the days until it reopened, lol.
Never been? It makes for a great cooler-weather day or night date with friends, family, or your significant other. It's completely magical.
'Flight On Ice' outdoor ice skating rink will return, along with Renault's centerpiece Barrel Tree with a lighting ceremony, Vintner Village pop-up shops, craft cocktails at the outdoor Village Bar, and HEATED IGLOOS!
I do love me some cider. Spiked during the fall and winter? Don't mind if I do!
Pair that with holiday-themed tractor rides and other family-friendly offerings, like Storytime with Santa, and you've got the perfect fall or winter day/night to look forward to!
'Vintner Wonderland' begins is now open. Renault Winery & Resort is located at 72 Bremen Ave. in Egg Harbor City, NJ.
