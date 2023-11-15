&#8216;Vintner Wonderland&#8217; Returns for Another Holiday Season in Egg Harbor City, NJ

‘Vintner Wonderland’ Returns for Another Holiday Season in Egg Harbor City, NJ

Michael Mielcarz courtesy Renault Winery

Love fall and winter and the festive activities that come with the seasons? You can't miss the return of this outdoor wonderland in Egg Harbor City.

Renault Winery & Resort has brought back its 'Vintner Wonderland' and it's totally worth bundling up for! I've secretly been counting the days until it reopened, lol.

Never been? It makes for a great cooler-weather day or night date with friends, family, or your significant other. It's completely magical.

Michael Mielcarz courtesy Renault Winery & Resort
loading...

'Flight On Ice' outdoor ice skating rink will return, along with Renault's centerpiece Barrel Tree with a lighting ceremony, Vintner Village pop-up shops, craft cocktails at the outdoor Village Bar, and HEATED IGLOOS!

Get our free mobile app

I do love me some cider. Spiked during the fall and winter? Don't mind if I do!

Pair that with holiday-themed tractor rides and other family-friendly offerings, like Storytime with Santa, and you've got the perfect fall or winter day/night to look forward to!

'Vintner Wonderland' begins is now open. Renault Winery & Resort is located at 72 Bremen Ave. in Egg Harbor City, NJ.

Holiday Classics At Risk To Be Cancelled

Here Are the 15 Places to Get the Best Pancakes in South Jersey

Pancakes are a breakfast staple and here are some places to get the best in South Jersey.

Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

Filed Under: holidays, Christmas, Ice Skating, Festival, Egg Harbor City
Categories: Entertainment, Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM