Ultimate Guide to Tiki Bar Boat Rides at the Jersey Shore

Love a good Tiki bar? Love being on the water? How about combining both. Here's where to pick up a Tiki boat ride next time you're at the Jersey Shore.

Breathe new life into your Jersey Shore adventures with a trend that's become like a floating version of the best part of a backyard party. The Tiki bar! But these go cruisin' out on the water. It's genius.

via GIPHY

Where to Find a Tiki Bar Cruise at the Jersey Shore

Tom's Tiki Boat Tours, Barnegat Light tomstikiboattourslbi/Instagram loading...

From Wildwood to Ocean City to Point Pleasant, Tiki boat rides have been gaining in popularity the last few years and popping up in more and more locations along the coast.

You grab a handful of friends, pack the cooler, and away you go! It's like a guaranteed good time.

via GIPHY

Whether it's a way of celebrating a birthday, bachelor or bachelorette party, or just the simple fact that warmer weather has returned and wanting to take advantage of water views, Tiki bar boat cruises provide a fun, unique experience you've gotta share at least once.

Been wondering where to find one? Keep scrolling for a list of where you and your squad can hitch a ride on a floating Tiki boat this summer.

And if we missed any you know of and love, let us know!

