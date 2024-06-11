Toys R Us Paying a Visit to Students in Atlantic County, NJ

Students at one Atlantic County, New Jersey school are getting a treat to mark the end of the school year: A visit from Toys R Us. How they earned it is even cooler.



'I don't wanna grow up, I'm a Toys R Us kid.' I'm still singing that as an adult. It more than a slogan. It's a life statement.

Atlantic County, NJ School Students Wrote About Why They Want Toys R Us Back

Fifth grade students at George L. Hess Educational Complex in Mays Landing, New Jersey must feel the same because they wrote a bunch of essays about why the once dominant toy chain should be brought back to the area in all its glory. Pretty cool assignment, huh?

Toys R Us in New Jersey Revived as Pop-Up Stores

The Toys R Us in Mays Landing was once a huge, thriving store at Festival At Hamilton off Black Horse Pike between Acme and Walmart. But several years ago, it went out of business and became a Lomax Carpet & Tile.

Former Toys R Us Mays Landing NJ Google Maps; Canva loading...

Then, Toys R Us was revived by Macy's to be a pop-up shop within a slew of Macy's Department Stores, including at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, but it's a fraction of a fraction of the size of the original store. It makes total sense that kids of this generation would want to see the place where their parents probably got their toys growing up come back to full scale.

Atlantic County, NJ School Students Earn Visit from Toys R Us Mascot Geoffrey

A Hess teacher took a chance and sent the students' essays to current Toys R Us CEO Yehuda Shmidman, who decided to reward the 5th graders with a personal visit from the toy company's mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe, according to EJ Media Group.

Geoffrey will pay a visit to Hess Educational Complex in Mays Landing on Wednesday, June 12th between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to teach the kids and faculty his famous dance and hand out Toys R Us goodies to celebrate the end of the school year.

Geoffrey the Giraffe Visiting Hess School NJ Google Maps; Getty Images; Canva loading...

Congrats to the entire George L. Hess Educational Complex! Enjoy your Toys R Us day!

Wanna do something fun and free with the kids this summer? Check out the shore towns showing free movies on the beach below.

