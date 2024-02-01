More of a good thing could be coming to South Jersey as a popular farmers market looks to expand its reach.



Ever heard of Sprouts?

To me, Sprouts Farmers Market offers the best of both worlds. It offers organic meats and produce and caters to individuals with dietary restrictions (think Gluten-free, Keto, Paleo), but also serves as a quintessential grocery store. It's like half and half. The options are endless. It's like hitting a health food store and a supermarket in one trip. They also make and sell many of their own products.

Sprouts keeps sprouting up in New Jersey!

The first Sprouts in South Jersey debuted in Marlton off Route 73 back in 2019. More recently, another opened in Haddon Twp. off Cuthbert Blvd. (where Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is reportedly a regular).

Gloucester County is Next for Sprouts

According to 42 Freeway, a proposal for a new Sprouts off Route 45 were reportedly presented to the zoning board in West Deptford on January 23rd.

Southwood Shopping Center in W. Deptford Google Maps loading...

That's in addition to a planned Sprouts Farmers Market in Washington Township that would be built off Egg Harbor Rd. and Salinas Rd. in Sewell.

Egg Harbor Rd Sewell NJ Google Maps loading...

So, if both come to fruition, that would mark two locations in Gloucester County.

While the Sprouts location in Marlton is about 33,000 square feet, the Washington Twp. and W. Deptford stores will reportedly be about 10,000 square feet smaller, according to 42 Freeway.

