A new ranking shows where most prospective homebuyers are looking to settle down in America, with half a dozen of the hottest zip codes right here in our area.



If anyone knows what's trending in real estate, it's Realtor.com.

In their latest findings, Realtor.com lists six towns right here in South Jersey among the 150 hottest real estate markets in the whole United States, according to NJ.com.

No towns from Cumberland County, Atlantic County, or Cape May County made the cut, bit Burlington County, Gloucester County, and Camden County are well represented.

Realtor.com reportedly took into consideration factors like viewers per property, median days a home has been on the market, and median listing price over a given period of time.

When all was said and done, here are the six South Jersey towns that ranked inside the Top 150 of America's Hottest Real Estate Markets (ending Nov. 2023).

