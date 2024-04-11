29-Year-Old Social Worker Tragically Killed in Hamilton Twp., NJ Crash Identified

A 29-year-old woman who made her living helping others lost her life last week, the victim of a motor vehicle accident in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.



It's an unspeakably heartbreaking tragedy.

3 Vehicle Crash in Hamilton Township, NJ Claims One Life, Injures 5 More

Black Horse Pike at High Bank Road, Hamilton Twp NJ Google Maps loading...

The accident reportedly happened early afternoon on Wednesday, April 3rd along the Black Horse Pike in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County just west of High Bank Road, according to Patch.com.

The driver of a 2011 Honda Civic was pronounced dead at the scene after the sedan was hit by another westbound vehicle, sending it into oncoming traffic.

The Honda then collided with another small sedan going eastbound on Black Horse Pike, Patch.com reports.

29-Year-Old Victim of Accident on Black Horse Pike in Hamilton Twp. NJ Identified

Karina E. Castillo, of Pine Hill, New Jersey was behind the wheel of the Honda Civic and devastatingly died in the accident.

Karina E. Castillo of Pine Hill, NJ with Daughter and Fiance gofundme.com courtesy Lambda Tau Omega Sorority Inc Nyris Psi Chapter loading...

Not only was the 29-year-old engaged at the time of her death, but also mother to a baby daughter as well as a social worker, according to an obituary posted by Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home.

Four others involved in the crash, three adults and a young child, also suffered varying degrees of injury.

Young Social Worker from Camden County, NJ Dies Tragically in Accident

mother and little daughter play at sunset Nadezhda1906 loading...

A Philadelphia native most recently living in Camden County, Karina E. Castillo was reportedly a social worker for New Jersey Department of Children and Families (Division of Protection and Permanency).

Her family says Castillo was motivated by her passion for helping others, making her sudden loss all the more unfathomable. By all accounts, she was a caring soul with her whole life ahead of her.

Funeral Plans Made for 29-Year-Old Karina E. Castillo of Pine Hill, NJ

Karina E. Castillo of Pine Hill, NJ courtesy of Castillo Family via wbfuneralhome.com loading...

Services for Karina Castillo will take place Thursday, April 11th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home on E. Landis Ave. in Vineland, NJ. A GoFundMe has been established in her memory.

