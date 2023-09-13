Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen spent some time at a popular beer hall in Atlantic City on Tuesday night. Did you spot him?

Armisen dined on food at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall on A.C.'s Orange Loop.

According to a friend of mine there, Armisen hung at a high top table outside with several friends and ordered fish tacos, fish and chips, and fish sandwiches.

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall's Matt P. nabbed a photo with the Portlandia actor and comedian.

Armisen had a gig at the nearby Anchor Rock Club Tuesday night, which is what brought him to town.

Boy, do I miss him on SNL.

