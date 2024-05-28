Guy Fieri has been to so many South Jersey restaurants, it feels like he should make us an honorary 'Flavortown'! Here are all the amazing eateries he's featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' over the years.

Once the famous Food Network star chef brands a dining establishment as part of the Triple D Nation it's on the map.

Thanks to Fieri, we now know exactly where to go to eat should we ever travel to one of the cities he's visited, but when one of those places is right here in the Garden State, we feel an extra sense of pride.

Guy Fieri Comes to South Jersey for 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'

Guy Fieri Eats the BBQ 3-Way Sandwich at Vagabond Atlantic City Food Network/YouTube loading...

Unique restaurants have brought Guy Fieri and 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' to South Jersey time and time again, including Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City and Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield. From burgers and barbecue, to grilled cheese and Greek cuisine, even pizza, Guy's found a lot of menu items in South Jersey that have left him speechless.

And something tells me, we haven't seen the last of Fieri and his bright red classic car here.

All the South Jersey Restaurants Featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'

Guy Fieri Visits Ernest & Son Butcher Shoppe courtesy ernestandson.com loading...

In the meantime, let's look back on which South Jersey restaurants have been lucky enough to be highlighted on 'DDD'.

