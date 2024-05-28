Every South Jersey Restaurant the Famous Guy Fieri’s Ever Visited
Guy Fieri has been to so many South Jersey restaurants, it feels like he should make us an honorary 'Flavortown'! Here are all the amazing eateries he's featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' over the years.
Once the famous Food Network star chef brands a dining establishment as part of the Triple D Nation it's on the map.
Thanks to Fieri, we now know exactly where to go to eat should we ever travel to one of the cities he's visited, but when one of those places is right here in the Garden State, we feel an extra sense of pride.
Guy Fieri Comes to South Jersey for 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'
Unique restaurants have brought Guy Fieri and 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' to South Jersey time and time again, including Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City and Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield. From burgers and barbecue, to grilled cheese and Greek cuisine, even pizza, Guy's found a lot of menu items in South Jersey that have left him speechless.
And something tells me, we haven't seen the last of Fieri and his bright red classic car here.
All the South Jersey Restaurants Featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'
In the meantime, let's look back on which South Jersey restaurants have been lucky enough to be highlighted on 'DDD'.
Every South Jersey Restaurant Guy Fieri Has Ever Visited
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca
And we have plenty of suggestions for where we think Guy Fieri should visit in our area next. See if you agree below.