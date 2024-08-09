After Fulton Bank absorbed Republic Bank earlier this year, there's been a development. Fulton Bank will close more than a dozen branches in the South Jersey area in the near future, and some remaining Republic Bank locations are affected, too.



Why Did Fulton Bank Buy Republic Bank in New Jersey?

Republic Bank has fallen into financial despair and Fulton Bank stepped in to acquire its assets, Patch.com reports, allowing Republic Bank branches to remain open and continue serving customers.

But things have changed and, according to Patch.com, Fulton Bank has made the decision to shutter some New Jersey and Pennsylvania branches (of both Fulton Bank and Republic Bank) and consolidate to save money.

The Cherry Hill and Marlton areas look to be most affected by the decision.

The following Republic Bank branches will close for good on September 16th. The Fulton Bank locations listed below will close after November 22nd.

Republic Bank Locations in South Jersey Set to Close in 2024

Republic Bank, Marlton NJ Google Maps loading...

Marlton, NJ (178 E Greentree Rd)

Republic Bank, Ocean City NJ Google Maps loading...

Ocean City, NJ (201 E 9th Street)

Get our free mobile app

Fulton Bank Locations in South Jersey Set to Close in 2024

Fulton Bank E Route 70 Cherry Hill Google Maps loading...

Cherry Hill, NJ (1460 E Route 70)

Fulton Bank Kings Hwy Cherry Hill Google Maps loading...

Cherry Hill, NJ (514 N Kings Highway)

Fulton Bank Hainesport NJ Google Maps loading...

Hainesport, NJ (1302 Route 38)

Fulton Bank Marlton NJ Google Maps loading...

Marlton, NJ (195 N Greentree Rd.)

Fulton Bank Mullica Hill NJ Google Maps loading...

Mullica Hill, NJ (153 Bridgeton Pike)

Fulton Bank Northfield NJ Google Maps loading...

Northfield, NJ (1101 Tilton Rd.)

Fulton Bank Voorhees NJ Google Maps loading...

Voorhees, NJ (6 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd.)

Fulton Bank Sewell NJ Google Maps loading...

Sewell, NJ (303 Egg Harbor Rd.)

Fulton Bank W. Berlin NJ Google Maps loading...

W. Berlin, NJ (201 N Route 73)

Has your Republic or Fulton Bank branch been affected?

NJ's Most Colorful Home For Sale Deserves Your Full Attention Not only is New Jersey's most colorful home for sale darling and a Barbie-lover's DREAM, retro movie buffs will be equally as impressed. See inside the house now on the market in Hamilton, NJ for half a million bucks. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca