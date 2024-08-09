The 11 Republic Banks, Fulton Banks Set to Close for Good in South Jersey
After Fulton Bank absorbed Republic Bank earlier this year, there's been a development. Fulton Bank will close more than a dozen branches in the South Jersey area in the near future, and some remaining Republic Bank locations are affected, too.
Why Did Fulton Bank Buy Republic Bank in New Jersey?
Republic Bank has fallen into financial despair and Fulton Bank stepped in to acquire its assets, Patch.com reports, allowing Republic Bank branches to remain open and continue serving customers.
But things have changed and, according to Patch.com, Fulton Bank has made the decision to shutter some New Jersey and Pennsylvania branches (of both Fulton Bank and Republic Bank) and consolidate to save money.
The Cherry Hill and Marlton areas look to be most affected by the decision.
The following Republic Bank branches will close for good on September 16th. The Fulton Bank locations listed below will close after November 22nd.
Republic Bank Locations in South Jersey Set to Close in 2024
Marlton, NJ (178 E Greentree Rd)
Ocean City, NJ (201 E 9th Street)
Fulton Bank Locations in South Jersey Set to Close in 2024
Cherry Hill, NJ (1460 E Route 70)
Cherry Hill, NJ (514 N Kings Highway)
Hainesport, NJ (1302 Route 38)
Marlton, NJ (195 N Greentree Rd.)
Mullica Hill, NJ (153 Bridgeton Pike)
Northfield, NJ (1101 Tilton Rd.)
Voorhees, NJ (6 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd.)
Sewell, NJ (303 Egg Harbor Rd.)
W. Berlin, NJ (201 N Route 73)
Has your Republic or Fulton Bank branch been affected?
