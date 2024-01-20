An employee of a popular bar and restaurant in Shamong, New Jersey is dealing with a catastrophic health emergency. Now, the staff there is asking for donations to aid in her care and that of her young son.



If you've ever been to the Pic-A-Lilli Inn on Route 206 in Shamong, chances are you've noticed bartenders and servers that know the names of diners and vice versa. That's because The Pic has been around for nearly 100 years and keeps loyal customers coming back time and time again.

It's its own little community, and that means when someone the staff cares about is in their time of need, The Pic steps up to help.

According to a GoFundMe page established for her, Jessica Gillen, a bartender at Pic-A-Lilli Inn, went into a Philadelphia hospital to have a procedure to treat an aneurysm.

There were reportedly complications, and Jessica suffered a stroke that has left her in a coma with reduced brain function.

Not only is Gillen a part of the team at Pic-A-Lilli Inn, she's also mom to a 7-year-old son with special who relies on her care and needs extra attention at school.

There's a goal of raising at least $15,000 to assist with Jessica's medical expenses and the care of her son Jack if you'd like to donate. Every single cent could make both their lives a little easier.

Sending out positive thoughts to Jessica and the staff at Penn Presbyterian in Philly who are tending to her now.

