Ever wondered how and where Bryce Harper lives when he's not on the diamond in South Philly? Take a look inside the Philadelphia Phillie's $2.1M Haddonfield, New Jersey farmhouse that's as modern and modest as it is fabulous.

Bryce Harper - Philadelphia Phillies Getty Images loading...

We should all get to see how our favorite celebrities live, right? Especially when where they live is right in South Jersey!

I first noticed Harper's house on the Crazy Luxury Homes Facebook page and after doing some digging, I managed to find the listing on Redfin.com listed by BHHS Fox & Roach of Haddonfield.

Philadelphia Phillie Bryce Harper's South Jersey Home is Modern Yet Modest

It's very clear when Bryce Harper plunked down $2.1 million on this suburban, rustic farmhouse-style mini mansion that he had family in mind, not fame.

Bryce Harper's Haddonfield NJ Farmhouse Redfin.com via Michale Betley, BHHS Fox & Roach - Haddonfield loading...

Now, we don't know how he and wife Kayla may have tricked it out since purchasing the home in 2019 (not long after Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies), but there don't appear to be any slick features like a basement nightclub or huge bar.

See Inside Bryce Harper's $2.1 Million Fancy Farmhouse in Haddonfield, NJ

Instead, the 4-bedroom, 3 bath, 4,366 square foot home on Westminster Avenue in Haddonfield, NJ is comfy, cozy, and very inviting. Personally, I’d love to spend an afternoon here. I make a great babysitter, by the way.

Bryce Harper's Haddonfield NJ Home Redfin.com via Michale Betley, BHHS Fox & Roach - Haddonfield; Getty Images; Canva loading...

The farmhouse is bright, airy and very friendly for Bryce and wife’s growing family.

It also boasts a huge sunroom with barn doors that could double as a playroom for Harper's three children. There's a beautiful fireplace, a soaker tub and humongous walk-in shower in the home's spacious primary bath (for relaxing after Bryce has given his all on the baseball field), and 3-car garage.

The best part about Bryce's Haddonfield home though? He's often seen running errands around town, like at the local Acme and Sprouts grocery stores.

Take a look inside Bryce Harper's enviable Haddonfield, NJ farmhouse below.

