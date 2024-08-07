Philadelphia Phillie Bryce Harper’s $2.1 Million Enviable Haddonfield, NJ Farmhouse
Ever wondered how and where Bryce Harper lives when he's not on the diamond in South Philly? Take a look inside the Philadelphia Phillie's $2.1M Haddonfield, New Jersey farmhouse that's as modern and modest as it is fabulous.
We should all get to see how our favorite celebrities live, right? Especially when where they live is right in South Jersey!
I first noticed Harper's house on the Crazy Luxury Homes Facebook page and after doing some digging, I managed to find the listing on Redfin.com listed by BHHS Fox & Roach of Haddonfield.
Philadelphia Phillie Bryce Harper's South Jersey Home is Modern Yet Modest
It's very clear when Bryce Harper plunked down $2.1 million on this suburban, rustic farmhouse-style mini mansion that he had family in mind, not fame.
Now, we don't know how he and wife Kayla may have tricked it out since purchasing the home in 2019 (not long after Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies), but there don't appear to be any slick features like a basement nightclub or huge bar.
Instead, the 4-bedroom, 3 bath, 4,366 square foot home on Westminster Avenue in Haddonfield, NJ is comfy, cozy, and very inviting. Personally, I’d love to spend an afternoon here. I make a great babysitter, by the way.
The farmhouse is bright, airy and very friendly for Bryce and wife’s growing family.
It also boasts a huge sunroom with barn doors that could double as a playroom for Harper's three children. There's a beautiful fireplace, a soaker tub and humongous walk-in shower in the home's spacious primary bath (for relaxing after Bryce has given his all on the baseball field), and 3-car garage.
The best part about Bryce's Haddonfield home though? He's often seen running errands around town, like at the local Acme and Sprouts grocery stores.
Take a look inside Bryce Harper's enviable Haddonfield, NJ farmhouse below.
