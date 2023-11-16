Bright lights, loud noise, and too many shoppers not your bag at your local Walmart? Consider shopping their new sensory-friendly hours.



Walmart can be an undertaking sometimes. I've had times when I've had to work myself up to shopping there because it's a big store and it's very busy most of the time. It can be overwhelming to me.

But I love that Walmart is not oblivious to it and I fully support their new measure to make shopping their stores a more comfortable experience for shoppers like me who experience a lot of sensory overload.

via GIPHY

Starting Monday, November 13th, Walmart stores will be "sensory-friendly" in the mornings to soothe those who become overstimulated while shopping.

The atmosphere at all U.S. stores will reportedly feel more relaxing between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

What Will Change During Walmart's 'Sensory-Friendly' Hours?

The overhead radio will be turned off.

Lights will be dimmed.

TV monitors will feature a still image.

In a statement Walmart said, "During these hours, we hope our customers and associates will find the stores to be a little easier on the eyes and ears."

Walmart Posts Soft Quarterly Sales After Weak Holiday Season Getty Images loading...

Normally, I roll around Walmart with my earbuds in and music or a podcast turned on, so an environment that's less stimulating while I'm trying to check off my shopping list is very appealing to me.

via GIPHY

Walmart has several locations throughout the South Jersey area, including in EHT, Mays Landing, Williamstown, Turnersville, Deptford, and Cherry Hill.

