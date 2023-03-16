Spadea found the biggest and best meatball in Central Jersey

Spadea found the biggest and best meatball in Central Jersey

Bill Spadea at Aunt Butchies of Brooklyn

As I make my way around the state spreading our message of common sense solutions, I've been fortunate to have some great meals. This week we had two of our many stops at two of New Jersey's best places to grab a good meal.

On Monday I was at the Marlboro Diner where my friend Kara who owns it served up the "Spadea Special".

It's a bed of mashed potatoes, topped with a slice of meatloaf, cheese, and pork roll, then another layer of meatloaf, cheese, and pork roll, with a fried egg on top. Perfect.

Bill Spadea at the Marlboro Diner
loading...
Bill Spadea at the Marlboro Diner
loading...
Bill Spadea at the Marlboro Diner
loading...

Our journey yesterday took us to another iconic spot in Central Jersey, Aunt Butchies of Brooklyn. Owner Tom sent me home with what turned out to be one of the best and biggest meatballs I've had. Coated in the perfect savory tomato sauce (gravy!) and stuffed with ricotta cheese. Perfect.

Bill Spadea at Aunt Butchies of Brooklyn
loading...
Bill Spadea at Aunt Butchies of Brooklyn
loading...
Bill Spadea at Aunt Butchies of Brooklyn
loading...

If you are looking to join me on the trail at some of Jersey's best spots, check out my full schedule HERE.

If you have a business you'd like to see featured on our Small Business Town Hall Tour, please call the show when I'm on the air at 800-283-1015 and/or send Producer Kristen a note through the free NJ 101.5 app chat.

More Spadea on NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

Scenes from Jersey Pizza Joint's Pizza Bowl III

Filed Under: Marlboro Diner, Meatballs
Categories: Bill Spadea, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM