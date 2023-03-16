Spadea found the biggest and best meatball in Central Jersey

As I make my way around the state spreading our message of common sense solutions, I've been fortunate to have some great meals. This week we had two of our many stops at two of New Jersey's best places to grab a good meal.

On Monday I was at the Marlboro Diner where my friend Kara who owns it served up the "Spadea Special".

It's a bed of mashed potatoes, topped with a slice of meatloaf, cheese, and pork roll, then another layer of meatloaf, cheese, and pork roll, with a fried egg on top. Perfect.

Our journey yesterday took us to another iconic spot in Central Jersey, Aunt Butchies of Brooklyn. Owner Tom sent me home with what turned out to be one of the best and biggest meatballs I've had. Coated in the perfect savory tomato sauce (gravy!) and stuffed with ricotta cheese. Perfect.

