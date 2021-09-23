Where to find the best meatballs in New Jersey
It's something that most New Jerseyans would consider themselves experts in the field. Mom's special recipe for "Sunday gravy with meatballs" or maybe it's a recipe handed down from your grandmother that the family still enjoys today.
It's rare to find a meatball better than home cooking, right? Depends on where you go!
I learned Thursday morning that my friends at DiNapoli's in Lambertville closed, but opened up a shop in New Hope. Yes, the meatballs are worth the trip.
Here were some of your favorites from our listeners:
Grazi's Kitchen in Berkeley Heights
D'Angelo Italian Market in Princeton
Grandma's Meatball in Manasquan
Lenny's Pizza & Italian Grill in Lavallette
Il Posto in Neptune City
Birravino in Red Bank
Tino’s Artisan Pizza Co. in Ocean Grove
Ferraro's in Westfield
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.