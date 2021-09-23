Where to find the best meatballs in New Jersey

It's something that most New Jerseyans would consider themselves experts in the field. Mom's special recipe for "Sunday gravy with meatballs" or maybe it's a recipe handed down from your grandmother that the family still enjoys today.

It's rare to find a meatball better than home cooking, right? Depends on where you go!

I learned Thursday morning that my friends at DiNapoli's in Lambertville closed, but opened up a shop in New Hope. Yes, the meatballs are worth the trip.

Here were some of your favorites from our listeners:

Grazi's Kitchen in Berkeley Heights

D'Angelo Italian Market in Princeton

Grandma's Meatball in Manasquan

Il Posto in Neptune City

Birravino in Red Bank

Tino’s Artisan Pizza Co. in Ocean Grove

Ferraro's in Westfield

