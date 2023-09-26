How Convinced is New Jersey of Ghosts and Paranormal Activity?

When it comes to spirits of the non-material world, does New Jersey believe? See what new research found.



Don't ask me how or why the people at AirportParkingReservations.com came up with the idea that they wanted to explore the belief in paranormal activity among U.S. residents, but maybe they were just as curious as you and I.

via GIPHY

They reviewed online searches for all things spooky such as haunted houses, haunted house reports, and the number of ghost stories tracked in every state.

Airport Parking Reservations also took into account the number of episodes of a TV series called Ghost Adventures were filmed in each state.

So, as we approach National Ghost Hunting Day, which is September 30th, here's where New Jersey stands on ghosts and paranormal activity.

Get our free mobile app

There's a lot of data to sift through, but to break it down into simplest terms, on a scale of 1-40, New Jersey scores an 8.7 when it comes to how 'haunted obsessed' we are.

On average about 1 in 10 Garden Staters go online searching for info about ghosts. About 481 in 10,000 NJ residents go looking for haunted houses, according to AirportParkingReservations.com.

Overall, that makes New Jersey the 35th most ghost/paranormal activity-obsessed state in the nation.

via GIPHY

The top three most ghost obsessed are California, New York, and Nevada.

Do you believe in ghosts, haunted houses, and/or paranormal activity? Let us know in the comments.

17 of the Best Bloody Mary's in South Jersey Not all are created equal. If you're a fan of Bloody Mary's, or want to become one, here's where to go in South Jersey to find the best.