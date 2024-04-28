A shooting that ended in the death of a 24-year-old male in Gloucester Township, New Jersey included the victim being chased by the murder suspect, police say.



The incident unfolded during the late afternoon of Tuesday, April 16th in broad daylight, reportedly beginning at a Sunoco gas station in Clementon and ended in the LaCascata housing development off Kelly Driver Road.

LaCascata Homes in Clementon NJ Google Maps; Canva loading...

Surveillance video shows 24-year-old Nasir Tart and 21-year-old Hasan Battie exchanged words at the gas station before Tart and a group of individuals left the scene, according to Patch.com.

LaCascata Townhomes Clementon NJ Google Maps loading...

Battie reportedly walked to neighboring LaCascata townhomes where he and Tart met up again.

Murder Victim Was Chased by Shooter, Police in Gloucester Township, NJ Say

Just before 5:30 p.m., after another altercation, Battie chased Tart, according to Camden County Prosecutor's Office, and then shot him with a handgun. Nasir Tart died at the scene.

No one knows if the two men knew each other before the incident.

Get our free mobile app

21-Year-Old Man Charged w/Murder in Fatal Gloucester Twp., NJ Shooting

Battie, who was officially taken into custody several days after Tart's death, faces first-degree murder charges along with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He's reportedly awaiting a court hearing from Camden County Correctional Facility in Camden, New Jersey.

Reminder: Hasan Battie is presumed innocent until he is found guilty in a court of law.

9 Activities Police in NJ Consider Distracted Driving April is Distracted Driver Awareness Month in New Jersey, part of the National Highway Transportation Safety Board's 'UDrive. UText. UPay.' campaign. But being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca