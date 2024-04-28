Murder Suspect Reportedly Chased Down Victim Before Shooting in Gloucester Twp., NJ
A shooting that ended in the death of a 24-year-old male in Gloucester Township, New Jersey included the victim being chased by the murder suspect, police say.
The incident unfolded during the late afternoon of Tuesday, April 16th in broad daylight, reportedly beginning at a Sunoco gas station in Clementon and ended in the LaCascata housing development off Kelly Driver Road.
Surveillance video shows 24-year-old Nasir Tart and 21-year-old Hasan Battie exchanged words at the gas station before Tart and a group of individuals left the scene, according to Patch.com.
Battie reportedly walked to neighboring LaCascata townhomes where he and Tart met up again.
Murder Victim Was Chased by Shooter, Police in Gloucester Township, NJ Say
Just before 5:30 p.m., after another altercation, Battie chased Tart, according to Camden County Prosecutor's Office, and then shot him with a handgun. Nasir Tart died at the scene.
No one knows if the two men knew each other before the incident.
21-Year-Old Man Charged w/Murder in Fatal Gloucester Twp., NJ Shooting
Battie, who was officially taken into custody several days after Tart's death, faces first-degree murder charges along with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He's reportedly awaiting a court hearing from Camden County Correctional Facility in Camden, New Jersey.
Reminder: Hasan Battie is presumed innocent until he is found guilty in a court of law.
9 Activities Police in NJ Consider Distracted Driving
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca
10 Annoying Things New Jersey Drivers Do
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca